NFT (NFT) Price Reaches $0.0183

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 23rd. During the last seven days, NFT has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. NFT has a total market capitalization of $674,884.38 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can currently be bought for about $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004865 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00021673 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00017046 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014043 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,092.34 or 1.00031389 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000081 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (NFT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01830771 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

