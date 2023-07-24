Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,530 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 10,238 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $15,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SE. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 1,304.2% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of SEA by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 580 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of SEA by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SE stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.10. 2,637,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,938,790. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $93.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.86 and a 200-day moving average of $68.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.62 and a beta of 1.65.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.49). SEA had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SE. Loop Capital lifted their price target on SEA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC lifted their price objective on SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group cut SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bernstein Bank decreased their price target on SEA from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on SEA from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.83.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

