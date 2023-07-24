Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,401,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467,881 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 5.98% of Twist Bioscience worth $50,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 7.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,179,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,261,000 after acquiring an additional 478,257 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,795,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,819,000 after acquiring an additional 273,148 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 10.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,584,000 after buying an additional 467,466 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,692,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,696,000 after buying an additional 358,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,895,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,743,000 after buying an additional 626,497 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dennis Cho acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 29,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,720.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Trading Down 0.9 %

TWST stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.89. 260,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,251. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.24. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $58.76.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.03. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 27.95% and a negative net margin of 93.32%. The company had revenue of $60.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.61 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TWST. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Further Reading

