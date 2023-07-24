Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $548.55 Million Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,298,784 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,298,374 shares during the quarter. Coinbase Global accounts for approximately 6.3% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 3.59% of Coinbase Global worth $548,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 921 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sturgeon Ventures LLP purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COIN. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded down $2.74 on Monday, hitting $98.08. 5,317,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,086,068. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $116.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.48.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $1.59. The business had revenue of $772.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 81.21%. As a group, analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 14,207 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $821,590.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,397.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 14,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $821,590.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,397.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.65 per share, with a total value of $5,965,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,221,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,882,994.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 404,651 shares of company stock valued at $31,064,713 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

