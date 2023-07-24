Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $72.13 Million Stock Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,293,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,200 shares during the quarter. Veracyte makes up 0.8% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $72,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Veracyte by 1.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,409,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,523,000 after purchasing an additional 108,865 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,149,000 after buying an additional 52,097 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,223,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,717,000 after buying an additional 79,565 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,131,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,908,000 after buying an additional 17,566 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,295,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,481,000 after buying an additional 230,671 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VCYT traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.21. The stock had a trading volume of 162,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,377. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $32.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.54.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $39,875.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,832.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Bishop sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $305,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $39,875.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,733 shares in the company, valued at $640,832.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,432 shares of company stock worth $500,686 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

