Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,798,560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,585 shares during the quarter. Trimble comprises 1.6% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 1.13% of Trimble worth $139,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trimble by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,575,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,989,305,000 after acquiring an additional 342,426 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Trimble by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,789,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $544,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,824 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Trimble by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,961,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $540,597,000 after purchasing an additional 40,607 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Trimble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,088,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $408,939,000 after purchasing an additional 26,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Trimble by 283.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,530,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $279,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089,901 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.18. 266,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,293. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.34. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.43 and a 12 month high of $72.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $915.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.43 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,413,868. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

