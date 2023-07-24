Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 113 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $13,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 470.0% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total value of $884,710.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,386,465.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total value of $884,710.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,386,465.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,895 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.87, for a total value of $1,713,293.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,371,341.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,964 shares of company stock valued at $60,784,338. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Trading Down 0.7 %

SNPS traded down $3.16 on Monday, hitting $450.84. 198,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,105. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $433.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $388.11. The firm has a market cap of $68.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $267.00 and a one year high of $468.03.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Synopsys from $467.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.00.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.