Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 28,659 Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,420,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 28,659 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.05% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $32,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 23.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.99. 166,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,531. The stock has a market cap of $929.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 2.57. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($2.04). The company had revenue of $80.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.50 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 36.88%. As a group, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, insider Keith C. Kummerfeld sold 6,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $243,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $33,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $875,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 519,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,185,874.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith C. Kummerfeld sold 6,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $243,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $33,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,043 shares of company stock worth $1,904,780. 13.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARCT. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 14th. William Blair began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.78.

Arcturus Therapeutics Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

