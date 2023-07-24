Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 32,872 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,484,853 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 32,872 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.07% of 2U worth $36,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in 2U during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in 2U by 179.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in 2U during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in 2U during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in 2U by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,672 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWOU. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of 2U from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of 2U in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 2U in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of 2U from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.40 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 2U currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

2U Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:TWOU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,781. 2U, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average of $6.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The software maker reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.66 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

