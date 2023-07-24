Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 37,785 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,466,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,785 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 3.46% of Schrödinger worth $62,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SDGR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 5,900.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schrödinger during the first quarter worth $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 733.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Insider Activity at Schrödinger

In other Schrödinger news, Director Nancy Thornberry sold 14,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $519,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Schrödinger news, EVP Yvonne Tran sold 7,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $318,479.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,721 shares in the company, valued at $508,967.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Thornberry sold 14,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $519,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,850 shares of company stock worth $1,440,230 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schrödinger Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of SDGR stock traded down $3.04 on Monday, hitting $50.75. The stock had a trading volume of 317,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,768. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.37. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 391.08 and a beta of 1.22. Schrödinger, Inc. has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $59.24.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($1.74). The firm had revenue of $64.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.80 million. Schrödinger had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 27.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on SDGR shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.83.

Schrödinger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.