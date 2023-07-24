Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,283,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,591,434 shares during the quarter. Exact Sciences accounts for 2.5% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 1.83% of Exact Sciences worth $219,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 189.2% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Exact Sciences from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Benchmark increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $81.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.89.

Exact Sciences Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EXAS stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $95.09. 363,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,604. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $100.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of -32.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.15.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.37. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.64% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.04) EPS. Exact Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $63,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,401 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,655.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,389 shares of company stock worth $1,428,440 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

