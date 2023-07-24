Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) PT Lowered to $44.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.87% from the stock’s previous close.

NOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.89.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

NYSE NOG traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.33. 517,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,440. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.99. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $24.21 and a 12-month high of $39.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.01 and a 200 day moving average of $32.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Institutional Trading of Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.22. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 60.39% and a return on equity of 86.66%. The company had revenue of $582.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322,462 shares during the last quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 400.6% in the 4th quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 5,113,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092,342 shares during the last quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $58,792,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,518,000 after purchasing an additional 742,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $17,654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.