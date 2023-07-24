Northwest Capital Management Inc Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after buying an additional 979,087 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,420,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,438,000 after buying an additional 173,736 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,153,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,338,000 after buying an additional 143,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,336,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,800,000 after buying an additional 227,072 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $147.10. The company had a trading volume of 497,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,218. The company has a market capitalization of $107.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $147.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.00.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.