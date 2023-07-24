Northwest Capital Management Inc Sells 5,220 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Northwest Capital Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,220 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,814.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 69,771 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHE traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.24. The company had a trading volume of 212,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,260. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.66. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $26.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.