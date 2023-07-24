Northwest Capital Management Inc Trims Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Northwest Capital Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $194.40. 6,741,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,576,584. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $201.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.36.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

