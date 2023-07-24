Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.43.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup cut shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.10 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NU

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NU in the second quarter valued at $175,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in NU by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 326,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 135,778 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in NU by 20.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,521,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,002,000 after purchasing an additional 253,400 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC increased its position in NU by 23.9% during the second quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 657,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after buying an additional 127,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC raised its stake in NU by 34.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 910,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after buying an additional 231,141 shares during the period. 51.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NU Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NU stock opened at $7.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.00 and a beta of 1.19. NU has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $8.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average of $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. NU had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NU will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

