Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Trading Up 4.4%

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.83 and last traded at $46.72. Approximately 10,469 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 254,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NUVL shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Thursday.

Nuvalent Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.01 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuvalent news, insider Darlene Noci sold 4,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $205,337.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nuvalent news, insider Darlene Noci sold 4,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $205,337.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $110,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,089. 14.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nuvalent

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Nuvalent by 13.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 50,930 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Nuvalent by 57.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 16,726 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nuvalent by 196.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 8,590 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Nuvalent in the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nuvalent by 30.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,257,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,466,000 after buying an additional 291,821 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvalent Company Profile

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

Featured Articles

