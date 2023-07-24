Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Sets New 52-Week High at $64.33

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.33 and last traded at $63.91, with a volume of 49953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.85.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NULG. FMR LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 140.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.
About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
