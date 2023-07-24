NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Raised to $200.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $168.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NXPI. StockNews.com upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $216.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $206.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $213.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.52. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $224.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.97.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 20.81%. Equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.93%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 13,185.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,731,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695,760 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,580,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,290,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,716,071,000 after buying an additional 1,898,766 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $267,123,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $823,704,000 after buying an additional 1,360,582 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

