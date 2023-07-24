O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Acquires 265 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. TotalEnergies accounts for approximately 3.4% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $8,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth about $21,317,050,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 940.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TotalEnergies stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.69. 325,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,386. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.68. The company has a market cap of $148.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.05.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.585 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 28.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

