O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 40,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 21,883 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 68,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 35,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 416,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,690,000 after purchasing an additional 56,536 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.14. 1,793,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,168,051. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $35.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.07 and its 200-day moving average is $30.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.04%.

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $237,369.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,482,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,439 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WMB. Truist Financial lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, April 14th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

