O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Buys 885 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 1.5% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $234.53. 763,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,925,215. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.50 and a 12 month high of $235.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.16. The company has a market cap of $137.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.