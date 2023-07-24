O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Grows Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Fortive makes up about 1.8% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Fortive were worth $4,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 61,103.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594,708 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $193,761,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 21,435.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,683,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,609 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 414.5% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,731,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,542 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after purchasing an additional 989,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTV traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.97. The stock had a trading volume of 588,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,674. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $57.43 and a one year high of $75.47. The company has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.24 and a 200 day moving average of $67.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. Fortive’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

FTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Fortive from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Vertical Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fortive from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.30.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

