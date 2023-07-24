O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Sells 2,170 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lowered its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AXON. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $300.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.64.

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ AXON traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $178.24. 341,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,001. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.86 and a 52 week high of $229.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 95.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.48. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $343.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.07 million. Analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other news, Director Hadi Partovi purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $190.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,907,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 388,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,166,842.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Brittany Bagley purchased 250 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,834,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hadi Partovi purchased 10,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $190.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,907,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 388,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,166,842.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 45,250 shares of company stock worth $8,735,200 and sold 54,458 shares worth $10,534,340. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.