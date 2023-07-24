OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) rose 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.06 and last traded at $17.99. Approximately 26,677 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 307,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.37.

OCFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut OceanFirst Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average of $18.60. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.90.

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.11). OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $100.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.93 million. Research analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Murphy purchased 6,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $100,007.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 175,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,448.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 10,573 shares of company stock valued at $165,054. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $3,273,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 22.1% in the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 190,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 34,400 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 2.9% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 96.6% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 221,793 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 108,957 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. 69.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

