Oladipo Iluyomade Sells 4,000 Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Stock

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Free Report) CAO Oladipo Iluyomade sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,144. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Oladipo Iluyomade also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 18th, Oladipo Iluyomade sold 2,491 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $27,401.00.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Up 2.8 %

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.35. 1,779,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,863,794. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $935.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.41 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 63.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 199.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.75 to $11.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates in two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

