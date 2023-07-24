Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP trimmed its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 21.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the period. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,717 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3,737.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,975,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,890 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,851,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,565,000 after buying an additional 820,275 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 8,773.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 498,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,108,000 after buying an additional 492,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,456,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,850,000 after buying an additional 418,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE OMC opened at $83.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.85 and a 52 week high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $169,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock worth $2,689,741 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

