ON (NYSE:ONON) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ONON. Bank of America upped their price target on ON from $16.50 to $19.30 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ON from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ON to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ON in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut ON from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.87.

ON stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.44. The stock had a trading volume of 583,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,026,488. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.36. The company has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 118.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.22. ON has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85.

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $420.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.62 million. ON had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ON will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ON by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in ON by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in ON by 1,590.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in ON by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in ON by 257.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

