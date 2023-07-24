Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.88-$1.88 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.94. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PKG shares. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.63.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PKG traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.67. 1,001,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,585. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.72. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $110.56 and a 1 year high of $146.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 47.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,827,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 16.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,607,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,404,000 after acquiring an additional 663,047 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,969,000 after acquiring an additional 610,606 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,586,000 after acquiring an additional 278,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 79.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,757,000 after acquiring an additional 262,314 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

