Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Bought by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 648,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,285 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies accounts for 1.4% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $5,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 58,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 153,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 69,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. 31.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:PLTR opened at $16.46 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average of $10.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $525.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.84 million. Analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total value of $169,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,858,152 shares in the company, valued at $14,382,096.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total value of $169,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,858,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,382,096.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $187,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,113,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,959,599 shares of company stock worth $27,683,472 over the last ninety days. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.