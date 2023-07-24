Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Sets New 12-Month High at $45.63

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.63 and last traded at $44.59, with a volume of 8142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Pampa Energía from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

Pampa Energía Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía ( NYSE:PAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.41. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $431.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.41 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 5,878.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Pampa Energía by 106.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Pampa Energía in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 14.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pampa Energía SA operates as an independent energy integrated company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal generation plants, thermal gas-fired thermal generation plants, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.