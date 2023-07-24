Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.65

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.65 and last traded at $30.61, with a volume of 254319 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Par Pacific Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Par Pacific

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Par Pacific had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 108.48%. Equities analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,804,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,070,000 after buying an additional 273,924 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Par Pacific by 14.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,080,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,956,000 after purchasing an additional 508,925 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Par Pacific by 19.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,266,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,599,000 after purchasing an additional 524,413 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Par Pacific by 103.3% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Par Pacific by 19.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,619,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,281,000 after purchasing an additional 268,649 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Par Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.