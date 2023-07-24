Pavion Blue Capital LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,219 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 159,818 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,221,000 after buying an additional 8,770 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 51.8% during the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 313,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,245,000 after acquiring an additional 107,000 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 26.5% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP boosted its holdings in Intel by 41.6% in the first quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP now owns 12,027 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.37. 4,288,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,435,773. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $40.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

