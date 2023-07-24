Pavion Blue Capital LLC Has $3.30 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for 2.0% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Barclays decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.23.

NYSE:UPS traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $188.55. The company had a trading volume of 490,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268,008. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $161.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

