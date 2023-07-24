Pavion Blue Capital LLC Invests $207,000 in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,078,000 after purchasing an additional 75,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Carrier Global Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:CARR traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.95. 781,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,188,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.70. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $55.58. The firm has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.25.
Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Carrier Global Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.
Carrier Global Company Profile
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.
Read More
