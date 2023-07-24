Pavion Blue Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,089 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for 1.3% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 1,957.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in FedEx by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 146 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $259.17. 330,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,008. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $65.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $265.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.92 and a 200 day moving average of $220.68.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $260.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Melius initiated coverage on FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FedEx from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.11.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147 in the last three months. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

