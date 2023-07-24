Pax Dollar Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 24th. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003443 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $548.80 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000614 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00006256 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 549,583,263 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.