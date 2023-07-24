Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.79.

PYCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $38,785.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,067.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Paycor HCM news, Director Scott David Miller purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $66,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 185,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,847.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $38,785.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,309 shares in the company, valued at $548,067.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Trading Down 0.6 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Paycor HCM by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Paycor HCM by 464.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PYCR opened at $25.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.11. Paycor HCM has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $34.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.16 and a beta of 0.47.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $161.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.08 million. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 16.74% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that Paycor HCM will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

