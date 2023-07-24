PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.18.

PayPal Stock Up 0.2 %

PayPal stock opened at $73.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $81.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.30. PayPal has a 52 week low of $58.95 and a 52 week high of $103.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of PayPal by 90,307.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,985,785,000 after purchasing an additional 254,263,405 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $1,022,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in PayPal by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,620 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $319,712,000. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

