PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,191,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434,736 shares during the period. PDD accounts for approximately 1.9% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 2.28% of PDD worth $2,139,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in PDD by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PDD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PDD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get PDD alerts:

PDD Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD traded up $4.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,196,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,228,940. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $105.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.95. PDD Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $106.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.37. PDD had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 34.10%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. On average, research analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PDD. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of PDD from $106.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $75.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PDD from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PDD in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.64.

PDD Company Profile

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.