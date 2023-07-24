Pembroke Management LTD Acquires 392,405 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 70.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 949,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 392,405 shares during the quarter. Pure Storage accounts for about 2.6% of Pembroke Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $24,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 280.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSTG traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $37.56. 1,208,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,918,207. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,236.08, a PEG ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $39.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.80.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. Pure Storage had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $589.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.83 million. Equities analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

In other news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,084 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $1,350,599.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 414,393 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,193.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,084 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $1,350,599.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 414,393 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,193.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mona Chu sold 5,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $207,345.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 147,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,665,266.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,373 shares of company stock worth $5,833,636 over the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

