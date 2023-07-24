Pembroke Management LTD Acquires 39,770 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,770 shares during the period. Sprout Social makes up approximately 2.1% of Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Pembroke Management LTD owned 0.56% of Sprout Social worth $18,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 15.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,779,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,388,000 after acquiring an additional 363,381 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 633,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,795,000 after buying an additional 299,829 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,622,000 after buying an additional 299,727 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 441,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,938,000 after buying an additional 222,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth $12,486,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $78.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $78.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $72.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprout Social

Sprout Social Trading Down 2.7 %

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 10,139 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $445,000.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 480,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,106,832.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 10,139 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $445,000.71. Following the sale, the president now owns 480,903 shares in the company, valued at $21,106,832.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 1,212 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $53,194.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 43,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,787 shares of company stock valued at $3,083,944. Corporate insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sprout Social stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.68. 184,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,712. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.98. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $74.07.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 18.68% and a negative return on equity of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $75.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.01 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprout Social Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.