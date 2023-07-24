Pembroke Management LTD Has $35.08 Million Holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,808 shares during the quarter. Shutterstock comprises approximately 3.8% of Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 1.34% of Shutterstock worth $35,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,436,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,634,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 371,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,598,000 after acquiring an additional 194,402 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,132,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,495,000 after acquiring an additional 138,474 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,927,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,877,000 after acquiring an additional 90,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.88. The company had a trading volume of 90,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,591. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $81.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.41.

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $215.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.08 million. Equities analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.79%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SSTK. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shutterstock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 130,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $6,948,565.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,099,354 shares in the company, valued at $591,151,594.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,089 shares of company stock worth $8,731,191. Corporate insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

