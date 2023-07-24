Pembroke Management LTD Has $4.99 Million Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Pembroke Management LTD lessened its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,714 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 0.10% of Fox Factory worth $4,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,350,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,588,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 431.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 329,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,226,000 after purchasing an additional 267,147 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 483.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,480,000 after purchasing an additional 220,124 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,905,000.

FOXF has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on Fox Factory in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.33.

Shares of FOXF stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.23. 36,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,063. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.86. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $73.05 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.85.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $399.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total transaction of $215,183.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,309.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fox Factory news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total value of $215,183.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,309.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 658 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $58,233.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

