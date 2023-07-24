Pembroke Management LTD Reduces Stock Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Pembroke Management LTD trimmed its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 448,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,966 shares during the quarter. Axos Financial accounts for about 1.8% of Pembroke Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 0.75% of Axos Financial worth $16,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. Tobam grew its stake in Axos Financial by 362.4% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter worth about $596,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter worth about $701,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 43.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after buying an additional 52,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 33.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 47,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 11,990 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Axos Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Axos Financial from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $247,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 503,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,797,318.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AX traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,033. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.38. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $51.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $231.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.94 million. Equities analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

