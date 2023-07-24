Pembroke Management LTD Trims Stake in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Pembroke Management LTD cut its stake in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,640 shares during the period. BRP accounts for 3.2% of Pembroke Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 0.35% of BRP worth $29,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,200,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,202,000 after buying an additional 30,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DOOO shares. TD Securities cut BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of BRP from C$145.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BRP from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$138.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of BRP from C$139.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.56.

BRP Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:DOOO traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.07. 11,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,157. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.59. BRP Inc. has a one year low of $58.71 and a one year high of $90.42. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 2.27.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 315.38% and a net margin of 8.43%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 6.31%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

Featured Stories

