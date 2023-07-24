Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $92.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.97 million. On average, analysts expect Peoples Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PEBO stock opened at $27.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $784.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.78. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.40.

Insider Transactions at Peoples Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

In other news, Director Susan D. Rector purchased 2,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $74,994.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,363.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders bought 4,095 shares of company stock valued at $102,825. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,270,000 after purchasing an additional 110,171 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 167,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 86,181 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,061,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,640,000 after purchasing an additional 81,594 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $1,827,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 221,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,927,000 after buying an additional 66,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEBO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Peoples Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.60.

About Peoples Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.