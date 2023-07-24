Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 220 ($2.88) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.05% from the stock’s current price.

Petershill Partners Stock Up 1.0 %

PHLL stock traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 166.60 ($2.18). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,218. The company has a market cap of £1.90 billion and a PE ratio of -520.63. Petershill Partners has a 12 month low of GBX 142 ($1.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 241 ($3.15). The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 158.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 162.47.

Insider Activity at Petershill Partners

In other Petershill Partners news, insider Naguib Kheraj acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 164 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of £73,800 ($96,495.82). 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Petershill Partners

Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

