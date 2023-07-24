Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Pavion Blue Capital LLC

Pavion Blue Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.74. 3,894,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,113,902. The company has a market cap of $213.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $54.93.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

