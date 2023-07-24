Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 39.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their target price on Pharvaris from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of Pharvaris stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $16.66. 3,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,444. Pharvaris has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $23.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84.

Pharvaris ( NASDAQ:PHVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts predict that Pharvaris will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the 4th quarter valued at $3,488,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the 4th quarter valued at $1,125,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pharvaris by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pharvaris by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 19,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

